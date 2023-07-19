Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2023: Abu Azmi Refuses To Recite Vande Bharat In Assembly, Says 'My Religion Doesn't Allow' |

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi sparked fresh controversy in the Assembly during the proceedings of the third day of Maharashtra Monsoon Session 2023. Azmi reportedly refused to recite 'Vande Bharat' song and stated that his religion doesn't allow him to do so.

Abu Azmi in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha said that he will not recite 'Vande Mataram,' our national song, as it is akin to bowing to the nation & his religion does not allow him to bow before anyone, not even his mother!

However, Azmi's party, SP is a part of the Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A which consists of 26 different parties that joined hands against the BJP.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

