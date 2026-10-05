Maharashtra: MNS Workers Assault Dy Railway Master At Kalyan Station Over Inappropriate Behaviour Allegations; Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: A viral video circulating on social media shows office-bearers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) allegedly assaulting a Deputy Station Master at Kalyan railway station following allegations that he behaved inappropriately with a woman pointsman.

The railway employee has been identified as Ashutosh Kumar. In the video, several MNS workers can be seen assaulting Kumar as police personnel intervene and try to stop the attack.

Kalyan - A disturbance was reported at Kalyan Railway Station after members and office-bearers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) allegedly assaulted a Deputy Station Master over allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a woman pointsman, the woman railway employee had alleged that she was being harassed by Deputy Station Master Ashutosh Kumar for around six months. She reportedly approached MNS Railway Kamgar Sena office-bearers, alleging that the official had made inappropriate remarks and asked her to come to his residence. After the allegations came to light, MNS Railway Kamgar Sena workers confronted the Deputy Station Master at the station. The confrontation reportedly turned violent, with the workers allegedly assaulting Kumar. Following the incident, personnel from the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) intervened and took some of the MNS workers into custody. — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) October 5, 2026

Woman alleges inappropriate behaviour

According to available information, the woman, a railway employee, alleged that Kumar had been behaving inappropriately with her for nearly six months. She also alleged that Kumar sent her messages on WhatsApp asking her to meet him at his residence.

Following the alleged behaviour and messages, the woman reportedly approached office-bearers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Railway Kamgar Sena.

MNS workers confront railway employee

After receiving her complaint, a group of MNS workers allegedly entered the Deputy Station Master's office at Kalyan railway station and confronted Kumar over the WhatsApp messages.

The confrontation soon turned violent, with the workers allegedly assaulting Kumar. Personnel from the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further.

MNS workers reportedly detained

According to available information, some MNS workers were subsequently taken into custody by the GRP.