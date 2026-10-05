Maharashtra: MNS Workers Assault Dy Railway Master At Kalyan Station Over Inappropriate Behaviour Allegations; Video Goes Viral

Mumbai: A viral video circulating on social media shows office-bearers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) allegedly assaulting a Deputy Station Master at Kalyan railway station following allegations that he behaved inappropriately with a woman pointsman.
The railway employee has been identified as Ashutosh Kumar. In the video, several MNS workers can be seen assaulting Kumar as police personnel intervene and try to stop the attack.
Woman alleges inappropriate behaviour
According to available information, the woman, a railway employee, alleged that Kumar had been behaving inappropriately with her for nearly six months. She also alleged that Kumar sent her messages on WhatsApp asking her to meet him at his residence.
Following the alleged behaviour and messages, the woman reportedly approached office-bearers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Railway Kamgar Sena.
MNS workers confront railway employee
After receiving her complaint, a group of MNS workers allegedly entered the Deputy Station Master's office at Kalyan railway station and confronted Kumar over the WhatsApp messages.
The confrontation soon turned violent, with the workers allegedly assaulting Kumar. Personnel from the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further.
MNS workers reportedly detained
According to available information, some MNS workers were subsequently taken into custody by the GRP.
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