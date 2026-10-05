 Maharashtra: MNS Workers Assault Dy Railway Master At Kalyan Station Over Inappropriate Behaviour Allegations; Video Goes Viral
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Maharashtra: MNS Workers Assault Dy Railway Master At Kalyan Station Over Inappropriate Behaviour Allegations; Video Goes Viral

MNS Railway Kamgar Sena workers allegedly assaulted Deputy Station Master Ashutosh Kumar at Kalyan station after a woman pointsman accused him of inappropriate behaviour. The woman alleged Kumar had harassed her for nearly six months and sent WhatsApp messages asking her to meet him at his residence. A viral video shows police intervening, while Kalyan GRP reportedly detained some MNS workers.

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Monday, October 05, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
Maharashtra: MNS Workers Assault Dy Railway Master At Kalyan Station Over Inappropriate Behaviour Allegations; Video Goes Viral
Maharashtra: MNS Workers Assault Dy Railway Master At Kalyan Station Over Inappropriate Behaviour Allegations; Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: A viral video circulating on social media shows office-bearers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) allegedly assaulting a Deputy Station Master at Kalyan railway station following allegations that he behaved inappropriately with a woman pointsman.

The railway employee has been identified as Ashutosh Kumar. In the video, several MNS workers can be seen assaulting Kumar as police personnel intervene and try to stop the attack.

Woman alleges inappropriate behaviour

According to available information, the woman, a railway employee, alleged that Kumar had been behaving inappropriately with her for nearly six months. She also alleged that Kumar sent her messages on WhatsApp asking her to meet him at his residence.

Following the alleged behaviour and messages, the woman reportedly approached office-bearers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Railway Kamgar Sena.

MNS workers confront railway employee

After receiving her complaint, a group of MNS workers allegedly entered the Deputy Station Master's office at Kalyan railway station and confronted Kumar over the WhatsApp messages.

The confrontation soon turned violent, with the workers allegedly assaulting Kumar. Personnel from the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further.

MNS workers reportedly detained

According to available information, some MNS workers were subsequently taken into custody by the GRP.

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