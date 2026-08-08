Maharashtra: MMC Speeds Up Complaint Redressal, Resolves 43 Cases In 2026 While 849 Complaints Remain Pending

The Maharashtra Medical Council has increased the frequency of hearings as it attempts to clear a large backlog of complaints against doctors | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 8, 2026: After years of sluggish complaint disposal, the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has stepped up its grievance redressal process, disposing of 43 complaints in the first week of July 2026—its highest annual disposal in recent years.

However, despite the improved pace, the council continues to grapple with a backlog of 849 pending complaints, highlighting the need for faster action against doctors accused of negligence and professional misconduct.

According to official data, the MMC received 301 complaints between 2022 and July 2026, involving allegations of medical negligence leading to patient deaths, overcharging, issuing false medical certificates, unethical conduct, and deficient treatment.

Disposal Trends Improve

The council had disposed of only two complaints in 2022, while no cases were resolved in 2023 and 2024. The disposal rate improved in 2025 with 25 cases, and further accelerated this year with 43 complaints resolved till July.

A complaint filed in 2017 regarding a doctor from a hospital in the Western Suburbs allegedly not prescribing generic medicines and forcing a patient to undergo blood transfusion at a selected blood bank is still pending. The complainant, who himself has a medical background, alleged that although a notice was issued to the doctor, no hearing has been held even after nine years.

Activists Cite Delays

Chetan Kothari, a health activist, said that he too had filed a complaint with the MMC against a pathologist who was allegedly working without a degree at a civic-run hospital in Kandivali. The complaint is still pending, and no hearing has been held till date, he said.

MMC Administrator Dr Vinky Rughvani said complaint disposal follows a quasi-judicial process and cannot be rushed. “Every complaint is examined on merit. Many doctors seek time, and it takes multiple hearings. Doctors are given a fair opportunity to present their side, evidence is scrutinised, and only then is a final decision taken,” said Dr Rughvani, adding that hearings are now being held every 15 days to ensure that the maximum number of cases are taken up.

According to him, complaint redressal has improved considerably, as earlier hardly five to 10 cases were redressed.

Calls For Time-Bound Action

Patient rights groups have urged the council to strengthen its inquiry mechanism, hold more frequent hearings, and adopt time-bound disposal norms to clear the mounting backlog and restore confidence in the state’s medical regulatory system.

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MMC Complaint Disposal

Pending complaints (till mid-July 2026): 849

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