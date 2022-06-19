Maharashtra MLC elections: MVA and BJP express confidence about their victories in state council election on Monday

On the eve of polling for 10 seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress and BJP held marathon meetings with their respective legislators and fine tuned the poll strategies. After humiliating defeat of the Shiv Sena’s second candidate Sanjay Pawar to BJP’s third candidate Dhananjay Mahadik in the recently held high stake Rajya Sabha election, the ruling partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress were not in a mood to take any chance and as they were taking due care for the victory of all six candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi against BJP.

In a bid to maintain proper coordination among three partners and their supporters including independents and smaller parties, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on late Sunday evening met deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state NCP chief Jayant Patil and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat and public works minister Ashok Chavan (Congress) to give finishing touches to poll strategy. This was necessitated as there are 11 candidates comprising six of MVA and five of BJP in the fray and the role of independents and smaller parties is quite crucial.

Thorat said, ‘’MVA will surely win all its six candidates. Congress party’s second nominee Bhai Jagtap will need 8 extra votes against 20 votes by BJP’s fifth candidate Prasad Lad. In view of the Rajya Sabha episode, the ruling partners are more attentive.’’

Chavan admitted that BJP in the Rajya Sabha election had additional votes but it was not the situation in the state council election. ‘’There is a proper coordination among ruling partners and constituents with us. MVA’s six nominees will win,’’ he noted.

After the CM's meeting, Congress leaders including state party in charge HK Patil met the legislators at the Four Seasons hotel and explained to them the preferential voting system.

DCM Ajit Pawar discussed the voting system with party legislators to ensure victory of its two candidates Ramraje Nimbalkar and Eknath Khadse. Incidentally, MIM legislator Farooq Shah from Dhule gave a surprise visit to Trident hotel where NCP legislators were housed and met Pawar. Shah praised the work done by Khadse during his stint as the minister in the BJP led government and declared that he will cast his vote in his favour.

In the case of Shiv Sena, Thackeray personally visited the West Inn hotel at Powai and expressed confidence that party’s nominees Sachin Ahir and Aamasha Padvi will emerge victorious.

On the other hand, buoyed by the Rajya Sabha victory, BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrakant Patil and Pravin Darekar after the meeting with the legislators at Taj President claimed the party's victory march will continue in the state council too. Fadnavis addressed the legislators and explained to them the voting system.

Meanwhile, Khadse met the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi founder Hitendra Thakur and sought votes of his party's three legislators. Thakur has emerged as the kingmaker as both MVA and BJP were busy luring him. The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi has three legislators but Thakur’s son Kshitij, who had left for the US, may not be in a position to cast his vote on Monday.