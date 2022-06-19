Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray to address legislators today at Westin Hotel, ahead of MLC polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray | Twitter/@OfficeofUT

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that he would be hosting an online address at 12 PM, on occasion of the Shiv Sena's 56th anniversary.

The Chief Minister is expected to address legislators and Legislative Council candidates at the Westin Hotel in Powai, ahead of the legislative council elections due to be held on Monday.

Free Press Journal reports that potential legislators are currently being lodged at the Westin Hotel at the International Business Park in Powai. It is likely that the Shiv Sena is taking no chances, and is isolating its candidates to ward off any potential horse-trading overtures by the BJP.

The celebration of the Shiv Sena's founding is likely to be subdued, on account of the rising number of Covid cases in the city, as well as the fact that leaders are occupied with the conduct of state legislative council elections, to be held on Monday.

The Shiv Sena is a right-wing Marathi regionalist and Hindu nationalist political party in India founded in 1966 by cartoonist Bal Thackeray.

Originally emerging from nativist movements in Mumbai, the party agitates for preferential treatment for the Marathi people over migrants from other parts of India.

Its election symbol for Maharashtra is a Bow and Arrow.

Uddhav Thackeray, Bal Thackeray's son, is party leader and serves as the current Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

The party is currently part of a ruling alliance in Maharashtra; the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), with the Indian National Congress (INC).

MVA is a state-level political coalition formed after the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar of the NCP and Sonia Gandhi of the INC, along with the support from the Samajwadi Party, PWPI, Prahar Janshakti Party and several other political parties including Independent MLAs.