Maharashtra Minority Commission Questions Three-Year Delay In Waqf Land Records Review, Seeks Accountability | X @ians_india

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Minority Commission (MSMC) has criticised the functioning of the state’s Minority Development Department over a three-year delay in a committee’s review of Waqf land records and preparation of a policy for disbursing land acquisition compensation.

Four-Member Committee Was Formed In October 2023

On October 17, 2023, the Minority Development Department issued a resolution forming a four-member committee to frame a policy for distributing compensation for the acquisition of Waqf properties. The committee comprised the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue Department), Principal Secretary (Minority Development Department), Principal Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister and CEO of the Maharashtra State Waqf Board. It was tasked with recommending measures to remove private names from records of Muslim religious endowments and enter the names of Waqf institutions, framing a compensation distribution policy and ensuring proper entries in 7/12 land extracts and property records under the Waqf Act, 1995. It was to submit its report within a month.

MSMC Chairperson Pyare Khan Criticises Minority Development Department

MSMC chairperson Pyare Khan blamed the Minority Development Department for the delay. “They are not interested in doing any work. The minister for Minorities has changed (the late Ajit Pawar and now Sunetra Pawar). The Chief Minister wants to work for everybody but the Minority Commission does more work than the Minority Development Department,” Khan said.

Minaj Mulla, Secretary, did not respond to calls and messages for a comment.

Rais Shaikh Flags Concerns Over 23,566 Registered Waqf Properties

The issue was raised by Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh in a letter to Deputy Chief Minister and Minority Development Minister Sunetra Pawar earlier this week. Shaikh said Maharashtra has 23,566 registered Waqf properties spread across approximately 92,247 acres. Many of these properties have allegedly been encroached upon, while several private individuals have staked ownership claims.

Shaikh said the committee had failed to address issues concerning the Muslim community and urged Pawar to initiate immediate action.

A meeting was held on September 21, 2023, under the chairmanship of then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, following which the department constituted the committee the next month, Shaikh said.

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“What purpose did the appointment of committees and the issuance of administrative directives serve if the government itself failed to adhere to the timelines it had prescribed,” Shaikh questioned. “The delay in submitting the report on Waqf properties cannot be dismissed as mere administrative apathy. The department concerned must explain the reasons for the delay and fix accountability in the matter.”

He added that issues concerning Waqf properties taken up at Ajit Pawar’s initiative should have continued to receive attention after his death. With several issues concerning the Muslim community unresolved, the situation raised questions about whether the ruling NCP and the state government were according the community’s concerns due priority.

“The recording of Waqf property details and the disbursement of land acquisition compensation are matters directly linked to the property rights and financial interests of the institutions concerned. It is essential to resolve the uncertainty and take concrete decisions. There must be visible action and implementation, rather than mere assurances,” Shaikh demanded.

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