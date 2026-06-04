Maharashtra Minorities Commission Urges Swift, Transparent Probe Into Beed Youth's Death

The Maharashtra State Minorities Commission has called for a swift and impartial investigation into the death of Tohid Khan in Beed district | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 4: The Maharashtra State Minorities Commission has urged the state government to conduct a transparent and expeditious investigation into the death of a young man from Beed district, citing concerns raised by the victim’s family and members of the minority community.

In a letter addressed to Deputy Chief Minister and Minority Affairs Minister Sunetra Pawar, Commission Member Wasim Khan Burhan called for immediate intervention in the case relating to the death of Tohid Khan of Parli in Beed district.

The communication highlighted allegations surrounding the circumstances of the death and stressed the need for a thorough inquiry to establish the facts.

Commission seeks transparent probe

According to the Commission, the incident has generated fear, insecurity and unrest among members of the minority community. It noted that representations received from the deceased’s family and local residents suggest that the death occurred under suspicious circumstances, making a comprehensive and unbiased investigation essential.

The letter stated that delays in the investigation have led to growing public dissatisfaction and speculation, underlining the importance of restoring confidence in the justice system.

The Commission observed that protecting the constitutional and legal rights of minority communities falls within its mandate under the Maharashtra State Minorities Commission Act, 2004.

Protection sought for family

The Commission has recommended several measures, including a high-level and transparent inquiry into the death, speedy completion of the investigation, and legal action based on the evidence collected. It also sought assurances that no undue pressure or interference would affect the investigative process.

Additionally, the Commission called for adequate protection, support and assistance to the bereaved family to ensure they receive justice. It requested a detailed report on the case from the district police administration and asked that the Commission be kept informed about the progress of the investigation and subsequent action taken.

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Government urged to act

Emphasising the broader implications of the matter, the Commission stated that the case concerns not only the death of an individual but also questions of social justice, public trust and the protection of constitutional rights. It urged the government to take prompt action to ensure accountability and reinforce confidence in the rule of law.

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