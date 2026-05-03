Maharashtra Minorities Commission Seeks Thorough Probe Into Suspicious Deaths Of Four Dokadia Family Members In Mumbai's Pydhonie

Painkiller-Like Substance Found In 4 Pydhonie Family Victims; FDA Probes Biryani, Watermelon, Water Samples | file photo

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Minorities Commission, has called for a thorough investigation into the suspicious deaths of four members of the Dokadia family in Mumbai’s Pydhonie area.

Burhan Urges Comprehensive & Impartial Investigation

Wasim Haji Khwajabhai Burhan, a member of the Commission, met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Satyanarayan Chaudhary, IPS, at the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office on April 28, 2026, to discuss the case and press for a detailed inquiry. During the meeting, he emphasised the seriousness of the incident and urged the police to conduct a comprehensive and impartial investigation.

Sensitive Case Involving Minority Community Raises Concerns

The case, which involves members of a minority community, has raised concerns due to its sensitive nature and potential public interest implications. Burhan stated that ensuring transparency and accountability in the investigation was essential to maintaining public confidence.

He also appealed to the authorities to expedite the probe and bring clarity to the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

The incident has drawn attention from community representatives, who are closely monitoring developments and seeking justice for the deceased family. Mumbai Police have not yet issued a detailed public statement on the progress of the investigation.

The couple and their two minor daughters died after hosting a dinner for another five people at their home on the evening of April 25. The four were taken to the hospital in the morning after they became sick. While food poisoning was suspected, the post mortem showed presence of morphine in their organs, pointing to possible poisoning. A more detailed forensic report is awaited.

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