Maharashtra: Ministry Of Railways Sanctions Final Location Survey For Nashik-Dahanu Broad Gauge Rail Line Via Trimbakeshwar

Ministry of Railways has approved the final location survey for a new broad gauge rail line connecting Nashik and Dahanu. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Ministry of Railways has approved the final location survey for a new broad gauge rail line connecting Nashik and Dahanu, with an estimated cost of Rs. 2.50 crore recently. This 100-kilometer line will traverse Trimbakeshwar and Vangaon, significantly enhancing connectivity between these two key locations in Maharashtra.

"The new rail line is poised to boost regional transportation and economic activity. It will link the prominent towns of Nashik and Dahanu in Palghar district, fostering better access and potentially accelerating local development" said an official of CR.

"Tourism is expected to benefit greatly from this project. The rail line will provide easier access to Trimbakeshwar, a major pilgrimage site housing one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, and to Panchavati in Nashik, a site of historical and cultural importance. The improved connectivity will facilitate the travel of thousands of devotees and tourists, supporting the local tourism industry" he said.

According to sources, the decision to undertake the final location survey comes after extensive planning and feasibility studies, which highlighted the potential benefits of the new rail link. The survey will assess the most suitable path for the railway line, considering factors such as geographical conditions, environmental impact, and cost.

According to an official, proposed rail line is expected to improve connectivity between Nashik, a key industrial and religious hub, and Dahanu, a prominent coastal town. The new route will facilitate faster and more efficient travel for passengers and cargo, supporting regional economic growth and development.

"The survey work is scheduled to commence shortly, and its findings will be crucial for the next phases of the project, including detailed project reports and construction planning. Once operational, the rail line is anticipated to significantly reduce travel time and provide a boost to local businesses and tourism" he said.