Maharashtra Ministers To Lose Home-Delivered Newspapers From September 1, Online Subscriptions To Take Over | File Pic (Representational image)

Mumbai: Maharashtra ministers and deputy chief ministers will no longer receive physical copies of newspapers and magazines at their offices and official residences from September 1, with the state government deciding to shift to online subscriptions.



The General Administration Department (GAD), in a Government Resolution issued on Thursday, said the existing arrangement of procuring and supplying printed newspapers and periodicals to the offices and official residences of deputy chief ministers, ministers and ministers of state would be discontinued from September 1.



Under the revised system, ministers will have to subscribe to newspapers and magazines online. The cost of these subscriptions will be borne by the respective administrative departments from their available office expenditure provisions after submission of bills.

Read Also Bombay HC Grants Interim Protection To Sameer Wankhede In NCB Departmental Enquiry, Admits Petition





The decision marks a change from the longstanding practice under which the GAD procured newspapers and periodicals based on the requirements of ministers and supplied them to their offices and residences, with the bills being settled centrally.



The government, however, has retained the existing arrangement for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Physical copies of newspapers and magazines will continue to be supplied to the Chief Minister's Office and his official residence, with the expenditure being borne by the GAD.



The GR said the system of supplying printed newspapers and periodicals to ministers had been in place for several years before the government decided to discontinue it in favour of digital subscriptions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/