Bombay HC Grants Interim Protection To Sameer Wankhede In NCB Departmental Enquiry, Admits Petition

The Bombay High Court granted interim protection to former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede in departmental enquiries pending a final decision on his petition | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 30, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted interim protection to former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, directing that he should not be summoned for questioning in departmental enquiries over alleged irregularities in two drug cases until his petition is finally decided.

A Bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Kamal Khata admitted Wankhede’s petition challenging the notices issued by the NCB and ordered that no coercive steps in the form of questioning be taken against him during the pendency of the case.

Challenge To Departmental Enquiry

Wankhede, a 2008-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, moved the High Court in 2024 after receiving multiple notices from the NCB in connection with preliminary enquiries into alleged irregularities in two investigations handled by him, including the drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The NCB has maintained that the enquiries were initiated on the basis of two specific, non-anonymous complaints.

In an affidavit filed before the High Court, Deputy Director General (South West Region) Vishal Sanap said the complaints were not filed by former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and the enquiries were not triggered by any communication from him.

“These enquiries were initiated solely on the basis of two specific, non-anonymous complaints,” the affidavit stated.

Wankhede Alleges Political Vendetta

Wankhede, however, has alleged that the proceedings are politically motivated. Through his counsel, Rajiv Chavan, he argued that he has been targeted after arresting Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, in the 2021 Cordelia cruise drug case, as well as Sameer Khan, Malik’s son-in-law, in another narcotics case. His petition describes the enquiry as an “act of vengeance”.

The NCB told the court that it has a duty to examine the allegations made in the complaints and that the proceedings are still at a preliminary verification stage. It argued that Wankhede was being called only to present his version and claimed he had delayed the enquiry by initiating legal proceedings since 2024.

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Separate CBI Case Continues

The allegations stem from investigations conducted after Rajput’s death in June 2020, when the NCB expanded its probe into alleged drug use in the film industry and registered cases against actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others.

Separately, Wankhede is also facing a CBI case alleging he demanded Rs 25 crore to spare Aryan Khan in the 2021 cruise drug case. He has already secured interim protection from the High Court in that matter.

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