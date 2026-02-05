Maharashtra Ministers React To NCP Merger Buzz, Sunetra Pawar's Swift Oath As Deputy CM Draws Mixed Views

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik (L), Sunetra Pawar (C) & Uday Samant, Minister of Industries (R) | File Pic

“It is a fact that discussions regarding the merger of the Nationalist Congress Party were underway, and there was a buzz about it within political circles. Sharad Pawar has been repeatedly stating that talks on the merger were taking place, and there is substance in what he is saying. Earlier, it was being claimed that no such discussions had occurred, but after the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar has consistently said that merger talks were indeed held. The possible merger of the NCP is an internal matter, and I do not wish to comment further, but this is the ground reality,” said State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

Minister Questions Timing of Oath

“I am happy that Sunetra Pawar has become the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of the state. However, one question does arise in my mind—why so early? She could have waited for a few more days, as her husband passed away just four days ago,” said Uday Samant, Minister of Industries.

“At first glance, it appears that there is truth in Sharad Pawar’s statement that talks were underway regarding the merger of the two NCP factions. Considering Sunetra Pawar’s visit to Mumbai to take oath and the statements made by other NCP leaders, it seems that in politics the chair has become more important than human values. It also appears that Sharad Pawar’s views were not taken into consideration before appointing Sunetra Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister,” said Sanjay Shirsat, Minister of Social Justice.

Praful Patel quote

“There is a tradition of observing a three-day mourning period in the Pawar family. Sunetra Pawar herself clarified this,” Praful Patel said while responding to the criticism over the timing of the oath-taking ceremony.

