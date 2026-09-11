Maharashtra Ministers’ Offices: 625 Employees Sent Back Over Irregular Appointments, Mantralaya Access Disabled

The Maharashtra government has begun repatriating personnel accommodated in ministers’ offices through unauthorised arrangements | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, September 10, 2026: As many as 625 officers and employees working in Maharashtra ministers’ offices through irregular appointments have been relieved of their duties and sent back to their respective parent departments, officials said on Thursday.

The action follows a directive issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) against appointments made without approval from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The employees relieved include private secretaries, special duty officers, personal assistants, clerks and peons. The process of collecting their Mantralaya entry identity cards and disabling their facial-recognition access has also begun.

GAD Orders Repatriation

The GAD had issued a circular on August 25, 2026, directing that employees appointed on deputation or through oral orders in ministers’ establishments be sent back to their original departments. According to the government, there is no provision in the service rules for appointing employees to ministers’ offices through such informal arrangements.

The issue came to the attention of the Chief Secretary after it was observed that a large number of employees were serving in ministerial offices through unauthorised arrangements, affecting the functioning of their parent departments.

The circular instructed the concerned offices to repatriate such employees by September 10, 2026, and submit compliance reports. On Thursday, various ministerial offices informed the GAD that around 625 employees had been relieved and sent back to their parent departments.

Staffing Gap In Ministers’ Offices

The action has also highlighted a significant gap between sanctioned and actual staffing in ministers’ offices. The government has sanctioned 904 posts for the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and the offices of ministers and ministers of state. Of these, 549 posts have been filled, while 355 remain vacant.

The latest action indicates that more than 625 additional personnel had been accommodated beyond the sanctioned positions through irregular arrangements.

The GAD had also sought reports from the offices of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers regarding employees appointed on deputation or through oral orders. However, reports from these offices had not been received by Thursday’s deadline, according to departmental sources.

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Reports From Ministers’ Offices Awaited

Reports from the offices of Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse were also reportedly awaited.

As per a GAD government resolution dated January 14, 2025, 164 posts have been sanctioned for the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, 72 for the Deputy Chief Minister’s office, and 16 and 14 posts respectively for the offices of ministers and ministers of state.

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