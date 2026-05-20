Maharashtra Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale Directs Officials To Speed Up Pending Road Works In Wai-Khandala-Mahabaleshwar Region

Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale directs officials to accelerate road upgrades and safety measures across the Wai-Khandala-Mahabaleshwar corridor ahead of the monsoon season | File Photo

Mumbai, May 19: Public Works Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale has directed officials to expedite pending road projects in Wai, Khandala and Mahabaleshwar talukas of Satara district, stressing the need for durable and safe roads in view of rising tourist traffic in the region.

Chairing a review meeting at Mantralaya on Tuesday, Bhosale said Mahabaleshwar is one of Maharashtra’s major tourist destinations and witnesses heavy tourist inflow throughout the year.

Due to increasing traffic pressure on the Wai-Panchgani-Mahabaleshwar-Poladpur route, frequent congestion occurs, especially during peak tourism seasons.

Review of key road and connectivity projects

The minister reviewed widening and strengthening works on the Wai-Mahabaleshwar-Poladpur road along with various internal roads, ghat routes and connectivity projects in Wai, Mahabaleshwar and Khandala talukas.

Pending works on the Mandhardevi-Wai road and Shindewadi-Bhor route were also discussed.

Makarand Jadhav-Patil, senior Public Works Department officials and highway authorities attended the meeting.

Focus on durable roads and safety measures

Bhosale instructed officials to prioritise long-lasting and high-quality construction, particularly because the Mahabaleshwar region receives heavy rainfall annually.

He also emphasised the importance of safety measures on ghat roads with steep slopes and sharp turns.

The minister directed authorities to urgently complete installation of signboards, reflectors, crash barriers and other safety infrastructure on ghat sections.

Monsoon preparedness and tourism connectivity

He also asked officials to prioritise landslide prevention measures, drainage systems and road strengthening works ahead of the monsoon season.

Also Watch:

Read Also Maharashtra Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale Directs Expedited Completion Of Alibag–Roha–Tala...

Highlighting the importance of road infrastructure for tourism growth, Bhosale said tourists visiting the Wai-Khandala-Mahabaleshwar region should experience safe, smooth and efficient travel.

He instructed all concerned departments to work in coordination and ensure there is no delay in completing pending projects.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/