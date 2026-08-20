Maharashtra Minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale Directs Fast-Tracking Of Modern District Rest House At Tuljapur | File Photo

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: The Maharashtra government will expedite the construction of a new modern district rest house at Tuljapur, Public Works Minister Shivendrasinh Bhosale said on Wednesday.

Review Meeting Held

Chairing a review meeting at Mantralaya, Bhosale directed officials to ensure that the proposed facility is built to high-quality standards and equipped with modern amenities. The meeting was attended by Public Works Department Secretary (Construction) Abasaheb Nagargoje and other senior officials.

📍मंत्रालय, मुंबई



तुळजापूर येथे नवीन विश्रामगृहाच्या बांधकामाबाबत आज मंत्रालयात बैठक घेण्यात आली.



यावेळी प्रस्तावित नवीन इमारतीच्या डिझाइनची पाहणी करून विश्रामगृहाची रचना, वाहनतळाची व्यवस्था, नागरिक व अतिथींसाठी आवश्यक सुविधा तसेच इमारतीच्या एकूण नियोजनाबाबत सविस्तर चर्चा… pic.twitter.com/AxbyIRlJPB — Shivendrasinh A Bhonsle (@Shivendraraje11) August 19, 2026

Tuljapur is one of Maharashtra’s prominent pilgrimage destinations, attracting a large number of devotees from across the country to the Shri Tulja Bhavani temple. The proposed rest house is intended to strengthen accommodation facilities for devotees, dignitaries and government officials visiting the town.

Project Details

The proposed G+2 building will have a total built-up area of around 3,366 square metres. Accommodation and other essential facilities will be provided on each floor. The project is estimated to cost Rs 16.34 crore and is currently at the planning stage. The project estimate has been submitted to the Chief Engineer’s office for technical approval.

Bhosale directed officials to use quality and environment-friendly construction materials and incorporate modern technology into the project. The facility will also be provided with furniture and other essential amenities.

Solar Panels And Air Conditioning

The minister specifically directed officials to install solar energy panels and a centralised air-conditioning system throughout the building. He stressed that energy conservation, environment-friendly construction and modern technology should be appropriately integrated into the project.

“Those visiting Tuljapur for religious purposes, as well as dignitaries and government officials, should have access to modern and quality accommodation facilities. The technical procedures should be completed at the earliest and the project should be expedited,” Bhosale said.

He also directed officials to maintain strict quality control at every stage of construction.

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Tourism Infrastructure

The new rest house is expected to strengthen accommodation infrastructure in Tuljapur in view of the growing number of pilgrims and tourists visiting the town. The facility is also expected to support the town’s religious tourism and meet administrative requirements.

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