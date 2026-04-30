Maharashtra Minister Ravindra Chavan Praises CAWT Efforts, Offers Land For Welfare Of Struggling Senior Artists

Mumbai: Ravindra Chavan on Thursday lauded the work of the Cine Artist Welfare Trust (CAWT) for supporting senior artists who often struggle after their peak years in the film industry. He said that while actors enjoy fame and financial success during their careers, many face neglect and hardship once the spotlight fades.

Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Chavan highlighted that veteran artists including Dilip Kumar, Sunil Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Johnny Lever and Asha Parekh had come together to establish CAWT as a platform to address issues such as health concerns, financial instability and daily challenges faced by ageing artists.

Chavan inaugurated a display board honouring key contributors to the establishment of CAWT and the CINTAA–CAWT Tower, including legends like Amrish Puri, Amjad Khan and Dara Singh, among others.

He noted that nearly 9,000 to 10,000 artists and workers in the film and television industry face difficult living conditions after their careers decline. Based on inputs shared by CAWT president Priti Sapru, Chavan assured that he would raise these concerns with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar to seek solutions at the earliest.

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In a significant announcement, Chavan said he is willing to donate one acre of his private land in Sawantwadi, in the Konkan region, for the welfare of senior artists under CAWT.

The event was attended by several prominent figures from the film and television industry, including actors Sambhavna Seth, Deepak Parashar, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Mukesh Rishi, Ayub Khan and Kunika, among others.

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