Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Visits Mundra Port To Study Best Practices For Modernising State's Ports

Maharashtra Ports Minister Nitesh Rane reviewed operations at Mundra Port to study best practices for modernising the state's port infrastructure | X - @NiteshNRane

Mumbai, July 1: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane visited Mundra Port in Gujarat to study its world-class infrastructure, advanced port management systems and logistics operations, saying the insights gained would help modernise and strengthen Maharashtra's ports.

Study Of Port Infrastructure

During the visit, Rane reviewed the port's container handling systems, mechanisation, digital technologies, cargo management, logistics network, warehousing facilities and infrastructure designed to facilitate faster vessel movement.

He said Mundra Port's efficient planning, technology-driven operations and high service standards have made it one of India's leading commercial ports and a key contributor to the country's economic growth.

The minister was accompanied by Karan Gautam Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports, with whom he held detailed discussions on port development, maritime transport, world-class infrastructure, the use of advanced technologies, opportunities for private investment and the growing role of the port sector in India's economic development.

Focus On Maharashtra Ports

The discussions also focused on measures required to make Maharashtra's ports more efficient and globally competitive, including the adoption of modern equipment, strengthening logistics networks, enhancing cargo-handling capacity and promoting industrial development linked to port infrastructure.

Rane said Maharashtra's long coastline and strategic maritime location provide immense potential for port-led economic growth, making the modernisation of the state's ports a key government priority.

He added that the government would study successful port management models from across India and abroad and adopt best practices suited to Maharashtra.

Modernisation Roadmap

According to the minister, implementing advanced technologies, improving operational efficiency and developing world-class infrastructure at Maharashtra's ports will help boost maritime trade, attract greater investment, generate employment and contribute significantly to the state's economy.

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Rane expressed confidence that the study visit to Mundra Port would provide valuable direction for the future development of Maharashtra's port sector and help transform the state's ports into modern, competitive and globally benchmarked maritime hubs.

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