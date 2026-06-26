Maharashtra: 'Mahad Fish Market Proposal To Be Submitted Within 15 Days,' Says Minister Nitesh Rane

Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane reviewed the proposed Mahad fish market project and directed officials to submit a detailed proposal within 15 days | X - @NiteshNRane

Mumbai, June 25: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to prepare and submit a comprehensive proposal for the construction of a modern fish market building in Mahad city of Raigad district within the next 15 days under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Proposal To Be Fast-Tracked

Chairing a review meeting at Mantralaya on Thursday, Rane said the State government would initiate the necessary administrative procedures immediately after receiving the proposal. The meeting was convened to discuss the funding and implementation of the proposed fish market project in Mahad.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed the progress made so far by the Mahad Municipal Council regarding the establishment of the fish market.

He emphasised that the project would significantly benefit fish vendors, traders and consumers by providing modern and well-equipped facilities for the sale and distribution of fish.

Focus On Fisheries Infrastructure

Rane noted that the proposed market would help improve hygiene standards, streamline fish trade operations and create a better environment for both sellers and customers.

He also stressed the need to expedite the planning process so that the project can be taken up without delay.

The proposed fish market is expected to strengthen the fisheries sector in the region and provide improved infrastructure to those dependent on fishing and allied activities for their livelihood.

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The meeting was attended by BJP legislator Pravin Darekar, Fisheries Commissioner P. Pradeep, Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation Managing Director Prakash Khaple, and officials of the Mahad Municipal Council, who participated through video conferencing.

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