Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane Directs Time-Bound Action On Pending Projects And Welfare Schemes

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Reviews Fisheries Sector Initiatives And Pushes Faster Implementation Of Development And Fishermen Welfare Projects | File Photo

Mumbai, June 8: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to expedite action on pending issues in the fisheries sector and ensure the effective implementation of various development and welfare schemes through a time-bound approach.

High-level review of fisheries projects

Chairing a high-level review meeting at Mantralaya, Rane assessed the progress of key fisheries projects, welfare initiatives and policy matters concerning the sector.

Senior officials, including Principal Secretary N. Ramaswamy, Fisheries Commissioner Prerna Deshbhratar and Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation Managing Director Prakash Khaple, attended the meeting.

The minister reviewed detailed project reports under the Chief Minister Fisheries Wealth Scheme, including the establishment of regional training centres, interstate study tours, fish markets, super-intensive shrimp farming in brackish water, seaweed seed production centres, fish landing facilities, ports and jetty repair works.

Rane also reviewed the implementation of the special relief package announced for fishermen affected by heavy rainfall between June and September 2025. He directed officials to complete all pending procedures and submit a detailed report at the earliest.

Key proposals discussed

Several important proposals were discussed during the meeting, including the introduction of environmentally sustainable aquaculture technologies for fishing communities, the establishment of the Maharashtra Marine and Inland Fishermen Welfare Corporation, drone procurement for effective enforcement of the Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act, financial assistance to active fishermen during the fishing ban period, and development projects at Sassoon Dock, Marol Fish Market and various inland fisheries locations across the state.

To strengthen monitoring and transparency, Rane instructed officials to develop a comprehensive user-friendly dashboard within a week under the Drone-Based Surveillance and Digital Data Management Project. The system is expected to improve data management and operational efficiency in the fisheries sector.

The minister also reviewed plans to appoint security guards and supervisors at 91 sensitive coastal fish landing points and assessed the recruitment process for 'Sagar Mitras' under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. He directed officials to study best practices adopted by other states and submit a detailed presentation within eight days.

Rane further asked officials to examine the facilities, honorariums and operational models provided to Sagar Mitras in other states and prepare proposals for strengthening the scheme in Maharashtra.

He emphasised the need to enhance both the welfare and effectiveness of existing Sagar Mitras to improve outreach and support for fishing communities across the state.

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The minister reiterated that timely implementation of projects and welfare measures is essential for the sustainable development of Maharashtra’s fisheries sector and the economic well-being of fishermen.

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