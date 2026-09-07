 Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Reviews ₹4 Crore Sindhudurg Ferry Proposal; Kerlai-Tarkarli Pilot To Cut Travel Time To 15 Minutes
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Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Reviews ₹4 Crore Sindhudurg Ferry Proposal; Kerlai-Tarkarli Pilot To Cut Travel Time To 15 Minutes

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane reviewed a proposed Rs 4 crore modern ferry service for Sindhudurg, covering five routes. A pilot between Kerlai and Tarkarli could reduce travel time from 1.5–2 hours by road to around 15 minutes by water. The 20-metre ferry is planned to carry passengers, cars and two-wheelers, with surveys to assess feasibility.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, September 07, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Reviews ₹4 Crore Sindhudurg Ferry Proposal; Kerlai-Tarkarli Pilot To Cut Travel Time To 15 Minutes
Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane reviews the proposed modern ferry service to improve connectivity across Sindhudurg | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister and Sindhudurg Guardian Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday reviewed a proposal to introduce a modern ferryboat service to strengthen inland water transport in Sindhudurg district.

The service is proposed on five routes — Kerlai-Tarkarli, Kali-Devgad, Devbag-Nivati, Vijaydurg-Ansuray-Dande and Aronda-Kiranpani. Initially, a pilot ferry service is proposed between Kerlai and Tarkarli, which is expected to reduce the travel time from the current 1.5 to two hours by road to around 15 minutes by water.

Ferry Project Models

Officials and private companies made presentations on the construction, operation and maintenance of the ferries under possible BOO, BOT or PPP models. The proposed ferry is expected to involve an investment of around Rs 4 crore.

Rane said the project would not only improve connectivity but also boost tourism, local transportation, employment, shipbuilding and marine engineering in the coastal district.

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Survey Before Launch

The proposed 20-metre-long and 7.5-metre-wide single-deck ferry is expected to carry passengers, four-wheelers and two-wheelers. Rane directed officials to conduct detailed surveys covering routes, jetty availability, tidal conditions, water depth and passenger and vehicle demand before finalising the service.

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