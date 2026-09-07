Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Reviews ₹4 Crore Sindhudurg Ferry Proposal; Kerlai-Tarkarli Pilot To Cut Travel Time To 15 Minutes

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane reviews the proposed modern ferry service to improve connectivity across Sindhudurg | AI Generated File Image

Mumbai, September 7, 2026: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Development Minister and Sindhudurg Guardian Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday reviewed a proposal to introduce a modern ferryboat service to strengthen inland water transport in Sindhudurg district.

The service is proposed on five routes — Kerlai-Tarkarli, Kali-Devgad, Devbag-Nivati, Vijaydurg-Ansuray-Dande and Aronda-Kiranpani. Initially, a pilot ferry service is proposed between Kerlai and Tarkarli, which is expected to reduce the travel time from the current 1.5 to two hours by road to around 15 minutes by water.

सिंधुदुर्ग जिल्ह्यातील अंतर्देशीय जलवाहतूक सेवा बळकट करण्यासाठी Built & Operate (BOO) / Built, Operate & Transfer (BOT) / PPP यापैकी योग्य तत्त्वावर नवीन फेरीबोट बांधणी, कार्यान्वयन व देखभाल करण्याच्या प्रस्तावाबाबत आज Praka Engineering Shipyard तसेच इतर कंपन्यांकडून सादरीकरण… pic.twitter.com/NXXnFIjX3z — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) September 7, 2026

Ferry Project Models

Officials and private companies made presentations on the construction, operation and maintenance of the ferries under possible BOO, BOT or PPP models. The proposed ferry is expected to involve an investment of around Rs 4 crore.

Rane said the project would not only improve connectivity but also boost tourism, local transportation, employment, shipbuilding and marine engineering in the coastal district.

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Survey Before Launch

The proposed 20-metre-long and 7.5-metre-wide single-deck ferry is expected to carry passengers, four-wheelers and two-wheelers. Rane directed officials to conduct detailed surveys covering routes, jetty availability, tidal conditions, water depth and passenger and vehicle demand before finalising the service.

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