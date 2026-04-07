Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Orders 10 More Drones To Boost Coastal Surveillance, Crack Down On Illegal Fishing

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane directs use of additional drones to strengthen coastal surveillance and curb illegal fishing | File Photo

Mumbai, April 7: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to procure 10 additional drones to strengthen coastal surveillance and curb illegal fishing activities along the state’s coastline.

Directive issued during review meeting

The directive was issued during a review meeting on the implementation of the Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1981, and procurement of patrol boats and drones. Senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Dr Ramaswami N., Fisheries Commissioner Prerna Deshbhratar, and other department representatives, were present.

Drone surveillance to be expanded

Rane emphasised that drone-based surveillance has emerged as an effective tool for enhancing maritime security. Currently, monitoring is being carried out using nine drones already deployed by the department.

He said that adding 10 more drones would significantly improve precision and coverage, and instructed officials to immediately prepare and fast-track the procurement proposal.

The minister also directed the department to expedite the process of acquiring modern patrol boats to further strengthen enforcement capabilities at sea.

Crackdown on illegal LED fishing intensified

In a separate directive, Minister Rane called for a large-scale inspection drive against fishing boats using unauthorised LED lights, which are banned under regulations.

He instructed officials to conduct surprise inspections and take strict action against violators. The department has also been asked to fix accountability on officers to ensure effective enforcement.

Focus on coastal security and fisheries management

The meeting also reviewed key administrative and security measures, including recruitment under the department’s revised structure and deployment of security personnel at 91 sensitive coastal landing points through the Maharashtra State Security Corporation.

Additionally, progress under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana was discussed, particularly the appointment of “Sagar Mitras” to support coastal communities and fisheries management.

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The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening coastal security, ensuring sustainable fishing practices, and enhancing regulatory enforcement across Maharashtra’s maritime sector.

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