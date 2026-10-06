Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Directs Steps To Lift Interim Liquidation Of Nashik Fishermen’s Cooperative, Aid 2,000 Families

Mumbai, October 6, 2026: Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to take necessary steps to lift the interim liquidation of the Nashik District Fishermen and Agricultural Cooperative Society and provide relief to around 2,000 fishermen families associated with the organisation.
Rane issued the directions during a review meeting held at Mantralaya on the issue of lifting the interim liquidation proceedings against the Nashik-based cooperative. Minister of State for Food and Drug Administration Narhari Zirwal, Fisheries Commissioner Bhanudas Palve, Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation Managing Director Prakash Khaple and senior officials attended the meeting.
Support For Fishermen’s Cooperatives
Rane said the government would extend necessary support to strengthen the functioning of fishermen's cooperative institutions. He directed officials to ensure that fishermen's organisations directly benefit from various government schemes and that the role of middlemen is eliminated.
The minister also instructed the organisation to keep its administrative and financial records, including details of daily operations, production, stock and financial transactions, updated and submit the required documents to the government within the stipulated time.
Rane said the issues concerning the functioning of the cooperative would be objectively examined and further action would be taken in accordance with rules.
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Schemes To Boost Fishermen’s Income
The government will provide access to various schemes, funds and other necessary support to increase the income of fishermen's cooperative institutions, he said. He also stressed the need for transparency and timely updating of administrative records and financial transactions.
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