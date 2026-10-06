Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Directs Steps To Lift Interim Liquidation Of Nashik Fishermen’s Cooperative, Aid 2,000 Families

Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to strengthen the Nashik cooperative and ensure benefits reach fishermen without middlemen | X - @NiteshNRane

Mumbai, October 6, 2026: Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed officials to take necessary steps to lift the interim liquidation of the Nashik District Fishermen and Agricultural Cooperative Society and provide relief to around 2,000 fishermen families associated with the organisation.

Rane issued the directions during a review meeting held at Mantralaya on the issue of lifting the interim liquidation proceedings against the Nashik-based cooperative. Minister of State for Food and Drug Administration Narhari Zirwal, Fisheries Commissioner Bhanudas Palve, Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation Managing Director Prakash Khaple and senior officials attended the meeting.

नाशिक जिल्हा मच्छिमार व कृषी सहकारी संघाच्या कामकाजाचा, विविध तलावांच्या वाटपाचा तसेच मच्छिमार संस्थांना भेडसावणाऱ्या विविध अडचणींचा आज मंत्रालयात माझ्या अध्यक्षतेखाली आणि अन्न व औषध प्रशासन सहाय्य मंत्री श्री.नरहरी झिरवाळ यांच्या उपस्थितीत आढावा बैठक पार पडली. नाशिक जिल्हा मच्छिमार व कृषी सहकारी संघ लि., नाशिक यांच्यावरील अंतरिम अवसायनास स्थगिती देऊन जिल्ह्यातील सुमारे २ हजार मच्छिमार कुटुंबांना न्याय मिळवून देण्यासाठी आवश्यक कार्यवाही करण्याचे निर्देश अधिकाऱ्यांना दिले. मच्छिमार संस्थांना शासनाच्या विविध योजनांचा लाभ थेट मिळावा आणि मध्यस्थांचा हस्तक्षेप होऊ नये, यासाठी आवश्यक ती कार्यवाही करण्याच्या सूचना दिल्या. संस्थेच्या दैनंदिन कामकाजासह उत्पादन, साठा, आर्थिक व्यवहार आणि इतर आवश्यक नोंदी अद्ययावत ठेवून संबंधित कागदपत्रे शासनाकडे वेळेत सादर करण्याचे निर्देशही यावेळी दिले. मच्छिमार संस्थांचे उत्पन्न वाढविण्यासाठी शासनाच्या विविध योजना, निधी आणि आवश्यक सहकार्य उपलब्ध करून देण्यात येईल. संस्थांनी प्रशासकीय नोंदी व आर्थिक व्यवहार पारदर्शक आणि अद्ययावत ठेवावेत, असे आवाहन यावेळी केले. बैठकीस मत्स्य आयुक्त भानुदास पालवे, मत्स्योद्योग महामंडळाचे व्यवस्थापकीय संचालक प्रकाश खपले आणि संबंधित अधिकारी उपस्थित होते. @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis @Narhari_Zirwal @fisheriesgom — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) October 6, 2026

Support For Fishermen’s Cooperatives

Rane said the government would extend necessary support to strengthen the functioning of fishermen's cooperative institutions. He directed officials to ensure that fishermen's organisations directly benefit from various government schemes and that the role of middlemen is eliminated.

The minister also instructed the organisation to keep its administrative and financial records, including details of daily operations, production, stock and financial transactions, updated and submit the required documents to the government within the stipulated time.

Rane said the issues concerning the functioning of the cooperative would be objectively examined and further action would be taken in accordance with rules.

Also Watch:

Schemes To Boost Fishermen’s Income

The government will provide access to various schemes, funds and other necessary support to increase the income of fishermen's cooperative institutions, he said. He also stressed the need for transparency and timely updating of administrative records and financial transactions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/