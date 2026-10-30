Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Denies Reports Of 20 Floating Hoardings Off Coast, Says Only Four Structures Involved

Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane | File Pic

Mumbai: Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Rane on Friday dismissed media reports claiming that 20 floating hoardings would be installed off the Mumbai coast, terming them false and misleading. He clarified that only four hoardings were involved, including two existing structures near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and two newly proposed installations.

Minister Cites Misinterpretation Of Maharashtra Maritime Board Tender

In a post on X, Rane said there had been considerable misunderstanding and misinterpretation of a tender floated by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), which functions under his department.



"As the Minister for Ports and Chairman of MMB, I would like to put these facts on record. I am also a proud Mumbaikar, and would never support any initiative that compromises Mumbai's marine environment or obstructs its beautiful waterfront views," he said.

There appears to be considerable misunderstanding and misinterpretation surrounding the hoarding tender floated by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB).Let me clarify the facts. Of the four floating hoardings proposed, two are existing structures near the Sea Link, and only two are new proposed installations.The information being circulated that 20 hoardings are going to come up in the sea is completely false and misleading.As the Minister for Ports and Chairman of MMB, I would like to put these facts on record. I am also a proud Mumbaikar, and would never support any initiative that compromises Mumbai’s marine environment or obstructs its beautiful waterfront views.We are happy to engage with anyone seeking clarification and share all relevant information transparently.Let us not unnecessarily politicise this issue. The Devendraji Fadnavis-led government is committed to both environmental responsibility and progressive development. The two must go hand in hand.I hope this puts the facts in perspective.@Dev_Fadnavis @CMOMaharashtra — Nitesh Rane (@NiteshNRane) October 30, 2026

Aaditya Thackeray Seeks CM Fadnavis's Intervention Over Floating Hoardings

The clarification comes a day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking his intervention against the proposed floating hoardings in Mumbai's coastal waters.



Thackeray had described the decision to permit the installations as highly irresponsible and warned that they would adversely affect the city's aesthetics and waterfront views.

Responding to the concerns, Rane said the government was open to engaging with anyone seeking clarification and would share all relevant information transparently.

He also urged political leaders not to unnecessarily politicise the issue, asserting that the Devendra Fadnavis-led government was committed to balancing environmental responsibility with development.



"Environmental responsibility and progressive development must go hand in hand," Rane said.

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