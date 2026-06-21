Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Decides Not To Celebrate Birthday Amid Drought Concerns, Crop Losses In State

'... Sacrifice Bakris Virtually' Maharashtra Port Minister Nitesh Rane's Bizzare Remark Ahead Of Bakri Eid | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane on Sunday announced that he will not celebrate his birthday on June 23 this year, citing the difficult situation faced by farmers, fishermen and citizens across the state due to crop losses, delayed monsoon and the looming drought crisis.

In a post shared on X, Rane said the decision was taken keeping in mind the severe damage caused to mango and cashew crops in the Konkan region, the hardships being faced by fishermen due to the delayed monsoon, and the growing concerns over water scarcity and drought conditions linked to the El Nino effect.

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“Against the backdrop of massive losses to mango and cashew crops in Konkan, the difficulties faced by fishermen due to the delayed monsoon, and the deepening threat of water scarcity and drought across Maharashtra because of El Nino, I have decided not to celebrate my birthday on June 23 this year,” Rane wrote.

He further stated that in such difficult times, it was more important to remain sensitive to the prevailing situation rather than organise celebrations. Appealing to party workers, supporters and well-wishers, Rane requested them not to visit him personally on his birthday and instead participate in social welfare activities in their respective districts.

Rane Urges Workers To Engage Into Go Seva

“I request all my well-wishers, office-bearers and workers not to come to meet me personally. Instead, they should engage in ‘Go-Seva’ and carry out various social welfare activities in their areas,” he said.

Rane added that service towards cows, participation in cow conservation activities, helping the needy and working for society were the true forms of celebration rooted in Hindutva values. “Your spirit of service itself will be the most valuable birthday wish for me,” he added while concluding the post with “Jai Shri Ram.”

The announcement comes at a time when several parts of Maharashtra are witnessing concerns over delayed monsoon rains, water shortages and agricultural losses, especially in the Konkan region known for mango and cashew cultivation.

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