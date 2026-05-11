Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Calls AIMIM 'Terrorist Organisation', Compares Owaisi To Osama Bin Laden; Sparks Major Political Row Amid Nashik TCS Scandal |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane on Sunday launched a fierce attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen after AIMIM corporator Mateen Majid Patel was accused of sheltering Nida Khan, the prime accused in the Nashik TCS religious coercion and sexual harassment case.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane says, "AIMIM is a terrorist organisation. There is no difference whatsoever between Osama bin Laden and Asaduddin Owaisi. The very work that Osama bin Laden used to carry out through Al-Qaeda is precisely what Asaduddin Owaisi is… pic.twitter.com/zjEf6ZL3aX — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2026

Addressing the media, Rane made controversial remarks against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, claiming there was 'no difference' between him and former Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden. He alleged that the activities once carried out by Al-Qaeda were now being pursued politically through AIMIM.

Rane Compares Owaisi With Bin Laden

“AIMIM is a terrorist organisation. The work Osama bin Laden used to do through Al-Qaeda is now being done by Asaduddin Owaisi through AIMIM,” Rane said, triggering a fresh political controversy in Maharashtra.

The BJP leader further questioned AIMIM’s contribution in constituencies represented by the party. According to Rane, AIMIM leaders have failed to deliver developmental work and instead focus only on what he described as a 'Jihad agenda.' He also demanded that AIMIM should be banned, drawing comparisons with the ban imposed on the Popular Front of India (PFI).

CM Fadnavs Slams AIMIM Corporator Over Involvement

The controversy erupted amid the ongoing investigation into the Nashik TCS case involving the accused Nida Khan. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also made strong remarks after AIMIM corporator Mateen Majid Patel’s name surfaced during the probe.

Fadnavis said cops are examining whether there was a larger conspiracy behind allegedly hiding Khan after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected. “It is clear that the AIMIM corporator had a role in sheltering Nida Khan. Whether they were involved in a conversion racket or assisted her in any manner will come out during the investigation,” the Chief Minister said.

Nida Khan is accused in multiple cases linked to alleged sexual harassment, religious coercion and hurting religious sentiments of employees at the Nashik office of Tata Consultancy Services. Following the rejection of her anticipatory bail plea, Nashik Police arrested her in a joint operation with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police after a two-day search operation. Police officials confirmed that further investigation is underway in the case.