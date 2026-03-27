Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Announces AI Project For Mango, Cashew Farming In Sindhudurg With 400 Farmers In Pilot Phase

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane | X - @NiteshNRane

Mumbai, March 27: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane on Friday announced that an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based project will be implemented to enhance mango and cashew cultivation in Sindhudurg district.

Pilot phase to cover 400 farmers

Initially, 400 farmers—200 each cultivating mango and cashew—will be selected for the pilot phase. The project aims to digitise farms by collecting basic data such as farmers’ names, contact details and village information. Based on the success of the initial phase, the initiative will be expanded to include more farmers.

Proposal presented by agricultural experts

The proposal was presented by experts from ADT Krishi Vigyan Kendra Baramati in the presence of agricultural scientists and officials, including representatives from Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth.

AI tools to monitor crops and improve yield

Under the project, sensors will be installed to monitor soil health, crop conditions and yield patterns. Farmers will receive training and awareness about AI technology through group-based sessions conducted over a 150-day initial phase.

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The use of drones for pesticide spraying is expected to significantly reduce time from several days to just a few hours, ensuring quicker and more effective disease control. Additionally, AI-based predictive models will help detect crop diseases in advance, reducing excessive pesticide use and curbing black marketing.

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