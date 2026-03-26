Opposition Demands Resignation Of Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal Over Viral Video

Maharashtra Minister Narhari Zirwal Faces Controversy Over Viral Video, Opposition Demands Removal | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: Food and drugs administration minister and NCP leader Narhari Zirwal has landed in a major controversy after a video allegedly showing him with a transperson surfaced on social media, triggering sharp reactions from the opposition Congress, which has demanded his immediate removal from the cabinet.

The Congress claimed the video depicts Zirwal in a compromising position at his official residence. Terming the incident “obscene and unethical,” the party said it reflects a serious erosion of moral standards in Maharashtra’s political leadership and called it a “blot on public life”.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged that the controversy may be linked to internal conflicts within the ruling alliance. He described it as a “gang war” among coalition partners attempting to undermine each other. Wadettiwar also claimed that, based on preliminary information, the video could have been made viral as part of a blackmail attempt involving the transperson’s relative.

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Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal strongly criticised the minister, calling the viral clip a “glaring example of moral degradation in politics”. He said that elected representatives are expected to uphold ethical standards and public trust, and that Zirwal’s alleged conduct violated these expectations. Sapkal urged the Chief Minister to take swift action and remove Zirwal from his ministerial post without delay.

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Social activist Anjali Damania also weighed in, stressing that a senior minister should have exercised greater propriety, especially within government premises. She demanded a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter, while noting that the video’s circulation appeared to be aimed at blackmail.

Zirwal, a tribal leader representing the Dindori constituency in Nashik district, could not be reached for his response despite repeated attempts.

The latest controversy adds to the challenges facing the minister. Earlier in February, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a Food and Drug Administration clerk in a bribery case, while a staff member associated with Zirwal was also removed following a sting operation.

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