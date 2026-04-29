Maharashtra: Minister Meghna Bordikar Orders Faster Rollout Of 'Saur Urja Krushi Vahini' Projects To Aid Farmers

Minister of State for Energy Meghna Sakore Bordikar | File Photo

Mumbai, April 29: Minister of State for Energy Meghna Sakore Bordikar has directed that the works under the Mukhyamantri Saur Urja Krushi Vahini Yojana, along with other solar energy projects being implemented to provide uninterrupted and reliable daytime electricity supply to farmers in the state, should be expedited and completed within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining high quality.

A detailed review of various projects was conducted during a meeting held at MSEB Holding Company, Fort (Mumbai). Senior officials from concerned departments across the state were present at the meeting.

Land transfer issues to be resolved

Minister Bordikar stated that in cases where there are obstacles in the transfer of land required for solar projects, the concerned agencies should coordinate with the District Collectors to resolve such issues promptly.

She further emphasised that if there are encroachments on the designated project sites, legal measures should be taken to remove them. All departments must work in coordination to ensure that no project is delayed for any reason.

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Affordable power for farmers

She also mentioned that the primary objective of the scheme is to provide affordable and stable electricity to agriculture through solar energy. This will help reduce the electricity expenses of farmers and lessen the burden on conventional energy sources.

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