Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Flags Irregularities In Electoral Roll Revision, Seeks EC Probe |

Mumbai: Maharashtra’s Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation and MLA from Malabar Hill, Shri. Mangal Prabhat Lodha, today met the Chief Election Officer, Malabar Hill, Mr. Balasaheb Waghchaure, at Wilson College and submitted a detailed representation regarding serious irregularities observed in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of electoral rolls currently being undertaken by the Election Commission of India.

On this occasion, Minister Lodha submitted complaints to the election authorities alleging that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were conducting meetings in mosques for the purpose of voter registration of citizens belonging to a particular community. He stated that attempts to improperly influence the voter registration process through such meetings are a matter of serious concern and demanded an immediate inquiry into the matter along with action against the concerned officials. Minister Lodha informed that the election authorities have assured him that an explanation has been sought from the concerned officials and that an appropriate decision will be taken soon.

Minister Lodha said, “Some individuals are attempting double registration. Their names already exist in voter lists in different states. A similar conspiracy was exposed in West Bengal, following which 9.7 million voters were removed from the rolls. Such double registration will not be allowed here. Therefore, efforts are being made to find ways around the system through meetings conducted in mosques with the assistance of BLOs or other officials. Due to the vigilance of citizens, this matter has come to light. While such activities may have stopped here, we have information that they are continuing in other places.”

Citizens of Malabar Hill have put forward various demands regarding the SIR process. Their primary demand is that citizens who are currently residing temporarily at other locations should continue to remain registered as voters at their permanent addresses during the SIR process rather than being shifted to their temporary addresses. They contend that temporary residences are only for a limited period and that such citizens are likely to return to their permanent residences in the future. Registration at temporary addresses would require them to undergo another address-change process later. On behalf of the citizens, Minister Shri. Mangal Prabhat Lodha submitted a detailed memorandum to the Chief Election Officer regarding these and other related demands.

Minister Lodha further clarified, “Our demand is that the voter verification process should be conducted in a completely transparent, impartial and rule-based manner. The Election Commission must immediately take necessary measures to ensure that no eligible voter faces injustice. Due to dangerous buildings, redevelopment projects and SRA projects, many citizens are currently residing away from their original homes. In several cases, their voter registration has either not been completed or has been shifted elsewhere. This issue is not limited to Mumbai but exists across Maharashtra. Immediate measures such as sending notices to citizens at their temporary addresses, organizing special registration camps, or creating separate facilitation mechanisms should be undertaken. Furthermore, BLOs/BLAs appointed for voter verification have not yet received official authorization or similar documentation, which is creating obstacles in the execution of their duties. They should be provided with the necessary documents at the earliest.”

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