Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Defends LPG Cylinders For Jain Temples, Says Criticising Hindu Festivals Has Become 'Fashion'

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha | File Photo

Mumbai: Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Monday courted controversy after defending his request for LPG cylinders for Jain temples, stating that criticising Hindu festivals and religious programmes has become a “fashion.”

Opposition slams move as preferential treatment to one community

The issue arose after Lodha wrote to Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal seeking five LPG cylinders each for 16 Jain temples in Malabar Hill for the “Oli Ayambil” religious observance. The move drew sharp criticism from Opposition parties, who alleged preferential treatment towards a particular community.

Responding to the backlash, Lodha said his request was part of his duty as a local MLA and aimed at facilitating important religious events in his constituency. In a video message, he asserted that festivals such as Ram Navami, Sai bhandara and Jain religious programmes require special arrangements, especially when there are logistical challenges.

Representatives from communities approached him for assistance

He maintained that representatives from various communities had approached him for assistance and questioned the criticism over his efforts to help them. “If people come to me seeking support for community events, it is my responsibility to assist them,” he said.

Lodha further emphasised that there is no shortage of LPG in the state and that such arrangements are only needed during specific occasions. He also reiterated his commitment to continue supporting religious and social events, including upcoming celebrations like Hanuman Jayanti and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) opposed the move, raising concerns over inconvenience to common citizens amid global supply disruptions. The party alleged that undue pressure was being created in favour of a particular community and warned of strict action against any instances of black marketing of gas cylinders.

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