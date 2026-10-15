Maharashtra Minister Jaykumar Rawal Urges Czech Companies To Set Up Manufacturing Units And Invest In State

Maharashtra Protocol Minister Jaykumar Rawal meets Czech Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlíček and industry representatives to discuss investment and industrial collaboration | File Photo

Mumbai, October 15, 2026: Maharashtra Protocol Minister Jaykumar Rawal has urged Czech companies to move beyond selling products in the Indian market and establish manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra, invest in the state and develop long-term partnerships through technology transfer and industrial collaboration.

Rawal was speaking at a meeting of Indian and Czech industry representatives organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at Hotel Taj President in the presence of Czech Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlíček.

Highlighting Maharashtra’s industrial potential, Rawal said the Czech Republic’s strengths in engineering, automobile manufacturing, aerospace, advanced machinery, robotics and scientific research could complement the state’s skilled workforce and infrastructure to strengthen bilateral industrial cooperation.

He said Maharashtra, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, had emerged as a major contributor to India’s economic growth. According to Rawal, the state accounts for around 40% of the country’s gross domestic product and attracted approximately 39% of India’s total foreign direct investment in 2024-25.

Rawal highlighted Mumbai’s position as the country’s financial and commercial hub, Pune’s strengths in automobiles, engineering and technology, and Nashik’s potential in manufacturing, aerospace and agriculture. He also pointed to the expanding industrial base in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and other centres across the state, urging Czech companies to explore these opportunities.

Automobiles, Defence And Advanced Technology In Focus

Rawal identified automobile manufacturing, engineering, industrial automation, electric vehicles, aerospace-related manufacturing and defence supply chains as promising areas for collaboration between Maharashtra and Czech industries.

He also called for partnerships in artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity and laser technology, emphasising the state’s focus on research, innovation and the creation of high-skilled employment.

Other potential areas of cooperation include green technologies, recycling, waste management, energy efficiency, agriculture, food processing, packaging technology, modern construction, architecture and smart-building solutions.

Such partnerships could improve productivity, promote value addition and create new opportunities for farmers and industries, he said. Rawal expressed confidence that the India-European Union free trade agreement would open up additional avenues for economic cooperation.

Czech Republic Keen To Deepen Industrial Ties

Havlíček highlighted India’s development and progress over the past several decades, saying a Czech delegation had visited the country to explore its political, economic and technological strengths. The delegation was exploring cooperation opportunities through visits to key centres, including Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

He said the Czech Republic’s industrial and technological capabilities, universities, research and development ecosystem, and value-added manufacturing base could complement India’s growing industrial economy.

Against the backdrop of the India-EU free trade agreement, Havlíček said trade and economic cooperation could expand significantly, connecting businesses with a market encompassing more than two billion people. The Czech Republic was keen to strengthen its industrial engagement with India, he added.

CII Western Region Chairman Veer Advani said India-Czech economic relations were entering a new phase focused on joint manufacturing, co-development, technology partnerships and innovation. Maharashtra and western India’s diverse industrial ecosystem offered significant opportunities for Czech businesses, while the Czech Republic could serve as a gateway for Indian companies seeking access to European markets, manufacturing networks and innovation clusters.

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Several memoranda of understanding were signed between industry groups during the meeting, with expectations of strengthening trade, investment, technology transfer and industrial partnerships between Maharashtra and the Czech Republic.

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