Maharashtra Minister Jaykumar Rawal Forms Separate Committees For Pune, Navi Mumbai APMCs To Examine User Charges Issue Within 15 Days

Maharashtra Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal | File Photo

Maharashtra Marketing Minister Jaykumar Rawal has directed the formation of separate committees for the Pune and Navi Mumbai Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) to examine issues related to user charges levied by market committees and submit detailed reports within 15 days.

Meeting details

The directive was issued during a meeting held at Mantralaya under Rawal’s chairmanship to discuss the approval and implementation of user charges by Agricultural Produce Market Committees. The meeting was attended by Marketing Director Sharad Jare, Pune APMC Chairman Prakash Jagtap, Secretary Rajaram Dhondkar, marketing officials, office-bearers of various market committees and trader representatives.

During the meeting, discussions were held on a representation submitted by the Poona Merchants Committee regarding the Pune APMC. Trader representatives objected to a circular issued by the market committee seeking to levy user charges retrospectively from March 28, 2022, on the trade of irregular agricultural produce and related ancillary commodities in the jaggery and grocery section. They argued that the circular was impractical and unfair and demanded its withdrawal.

Demand for withdrawal

Representatives of traders operating within the Navi Mumbai APMC premises also raised similar concerns regarding the user charge policy and sought a review of the existing framework.

Read Also Man Posing As RPF Personnel Caught Ticketless In Mumbai AC Local By Two Alert Women TTIs

Addressing the meeting, Rawal said that all aspects of the issue would be examined comprehensively before arriving at a decision. He emphasized the need to create a sustainable and robust system for Agricultural Produce Market Committees, keeping in mind their long-term requirements over the next four decades.

The minister also assured that issues related to basic infrastructure and facilities at the Navi Mumbai APMC would be addressed through a site visit in the near future.

Rawal directed officials to constitute a four-member committee for the Pune APMC and a five-member committee for the Navi Mumbai APMC. The committees will hold discussions with trader representatives and market committee officials and submit a detailed report within 15 days to facilitate an informed decision on the user charge issue.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/