Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik Encourages Cross-Border Business Via Bullet Train Project

Forest Minister and Palghar Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik | X - @NaikSpeaks

Palghar, Feb 19: State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has urged Maharashtrian entrepreneurs to capitalise on the upcoming Bullet Train project by expanding their business ventures into Gujarat.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Global Kokan Festival and Saras Exhibition in Palghar, the Minister highlighted that while the high-speed rail link will inevitably bring people from Gujarat to Maharashtra, the opportunity must be a “two-way street.”

Strategic expansion and economic integration

Minister Naik emphasised that local entrepreneurs should not just view the Bullet Train as a transport link, but as a gateway to establish and grow businesses in Gujarat.

The Minister expressed confidence that the four-day festival and exhibition would provide a significant platform and employment opportunities for rural professionals and artisans.

By integrating the economies of both states through high-speed connectivity, the Minister envisions a more robust trade environment for local residents.

Also Watch:

Read Also Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde Throws Open Challenge To Minister Ganesh Naik For Direct Lok Sabha Fight

“The Bullet Train project will certainly bring people from Gujarat to Maharashtra, but people from Maharashtra should also step forward and start businesses in Gujarat to take full advantage of this project,” Minister Naik stated during his address.

The Global Kokan Festival continues to serve as a vital hub for showcasing local talent and fostering economic growth within the Konkan region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/