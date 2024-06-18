Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal Set To Leave NCP: Report

Bombay HC Sends Notices To Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Kin Challenging Their Discharge In Maharashtra Sadan Scam |

Mumbai: In a shocking news that has rocked the Maharashtra political area, state food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal, a senior leader from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), appears to be on the verge of another political defection. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the 76-year-old leader is considering several options, including forming his own party, though joining Shiv Sena (UBT) seems the most likely path. Bhujbal originally left the undivided Shiv Sena three decades ago.

The report, further citing close associates of Bhujbal, an influential OBC leader, reveals that his discontent stems from being denied the Lok Sabha seat from Nashik. He was also particularly hurt when Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s wife, was selected for a Rajya Sabha seat over him, despite her recent electoral defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. This dissatisfaction was evident during a Monday meeting of Samata Parishad, a social organization he leads. At this gathering, most of the 50 office bearers expressed their frustration with how Bhujbal has been treated by the party, urging him to decide on the next steps.

No Final Decision Made Yet: Bhujbal's Aide

An NCP (AP) leader close to Bhujbal reportedly told the Hindustan Times that he is exploring various possibilities, with another meeting planned soon with Samata Party workers to discuss options. Although no final decision has been made, it is almost certain that Bhujbal will exit the NCP-Ajit Pawar faction.

Another party insider further disclosed that Bhujbal's stance on the OBC quota and recent electoral outcomes has led him to believe his prospects within the party are bleak. During the recent elections, Bhujbal softly supported the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate Rajabhau Waje and openly praised Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray, indicating voter sympathy towards them.

Bhujbal’s confrontational stance on the OBC issue over the past year has positioned him as a prominent advocate for the community in the state. His willingness to take on anti-party and anti-alliance positions has bolstered his reputation among his supporters.

Since criticising Maratha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil's demand for Maratha reservations, Bhujbal has felt marginalised. His escalating differences with cabinet colleagues over this issue led him to offer his resignation on November 16, 2023.

During the recent Samata Party meeting, Bhujbal stated that he never claimed to be unhappy in the party and highlighted his consistent push for a caste-based survey of OBCs. He emphasized that with the Modi government in its third term, the state should demand this survey to allocate quotas based on population data.

Bhujbal Denies Plans Of Joining Sena UBT

The report further clarified that when Bhujbal was questioned about his potential move, Bhujbal denied any plans to join Shiv Sena UBT.

Social activist Anjali Damania, who previously accused Bhujbal of land-grabbing, remarked on the irony of Bhujbal being potentially welcomed by Uddhav Thackeray. She recalled Bhujbal's role in having Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray arrested on corruption charges when Bhujbal was home minister in the NCP-Congress government in 2000.

A Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader while speaking to the Hindustan Times anonymously expressed concerns about Bhujbal joining the party, suggesting that many long-time members would be upset by his inclusion. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare was surprised by the speculation, indicating that there was no substantial basis for the rumours, according to the report.