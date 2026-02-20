Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Launches 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajswa Abhiyan' To Clear Pending Revenue Cases In Time-Bound Manner

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X/@cbawankule

Mumbai: In a major push to clear long-pending revenue cases, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday launched the ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajswa Abhiyan’ on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti, promising time-bound and citizen-centric delivery of key services across the state.

Over 15 services to be delivered on the spot at camps

The ambitious campaign aims to provide more than 15 essential revenue services on the spot through dedicated ‘Samadhan Shibir’ camps to be organised across every revenue circle, including municipal councils and nagar panchayats. The initiative will run in phases through March, April and May.

The drive will be monitored daily by Bawankule himself. District-level committees headed by Collectors have been constituted for implementation, while a State-level Monitoring Committee chaired by the Minister — comprising Minister of State for Revenue Yogesh Kadam, the Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) and 12 Legislative Council members — will supervise policy decisions and ensure accountability.

Initiative finalised after discussions with CM Fadnavis

After issuing the Government Resolution, Bawankule said the initiative was finalised following discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and has been dedicated to the welfare of common citizens, farmers, agricultural labourers, students and women.

“This Shiv Jayanti, we are committing the administration to reach the people. Through the ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Maharajswa Samadhan Shibir Abhiyan (Phase-1)’, long-pending revenue matters will be resolved in a fixed timeframe,” he said.

Services to Be Delivered On the Spot

The camps will facilitate immediate disposal of pending mutation entries, correction of errors in 7/12 extracts, and distribution of digitally signed 7/12 and 8-A extracts. Citizens will also be able to obtain income, domicile and caste certificates, Non-Creamy Layer certificates, and student-related documents.

In addition, the initiative will provide guidance and approvals for Non-Agricultural (NA) permissions, assistance regarding the new Sanad procedure, benefits under social assistance schemes, administrative sanctions for farm access roads (Panand Rasta), issuance of house-site pattas, processing of e-measurement applications, and updates under Agristack and PM-KISAN. Village records will also be updated in cases of land acquisition and NA permissions.

Timeline Announced

The preparatory phase at the revenue circle level will run from February 18 to March 5. Camps will be held on March 7 and 14, April 10 and 17, and May 8 and 15 — with the May phase focusing on municipal councils and nagar panchayats.

Officials said the campaign is expected to drastically reduce delays, cut procedural hurdles and save citizens significant time and expense, reinforcing the government’s focus on responsive and transparent administration.

