Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Directs Officials To Speed Up OBC Education, Employment Schemes; ₹1,300 Crore Proposal Submitted

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: Revenue Minister and chairman of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) Cabinet Sub-Committee Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed officials to expedite the implementation of schemes aimed at expanding educational and employment opportunities for students from the OBC community.

Hostels, Scholarships Reviewed

At a meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee held at Mantralaya, Bawankule reviewed various initiatives related to hostels, the Swadhar scheme, scholarships and programmes implemented through Mahajyoti. He stressed the need to ensure that eligible students benefit from schemes related to higher education, competitive examinations, skill development and employment.

The meeting also discussed a proposal to constitute a committee, on the lines of the Shinde Committee appointed to study issues concerning the Maratha community, to examine the problems faced by Vimukta Jatis and Nomadic Tribes and submit a report.

₹1,300 Crore Proposal Submitted

The committee reviewed funding and infrastructure requirements of Mahajyoti. The organisation received Rs 499 crore for non-plan expenditure and Rs 228.64 crore for construction during 2025-26. For 2026-27, budgetary provisions of Rs 299 crore for non-plan expenditure and Rs 25 crore for construction have been made. A proposal seeking Rs 1,300 crore based on the community's population has also been submitted to the Finance Department.

Bawankule directed officials to ensure transparent implementation of Mahajyoti's competitive examination coaching, PhD fellowships and other educational programmes. Selection lists, along with marks, should be published on the website, while awareness campaigns should be conducted through schools, colleges, taluka-level camps and other institutions.

The meeting also reviewed loan, interest reimbursement and training schemes of various corporations to promote self-employment and skill development among OBC youth. A single-window facility at the district level for accepting applications from different corporations was proposed to make access to schemes easier through online systems.

Bawankule further announced a special drive to issue various certificates to Nomadic and Vimukta communities through the Revenue Department. He also directed officials to prepare a comprehensive plan for providing land for hostels, community halls, study centres and residential settlements for these communities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/