Maharashtra minister Bachchu Kadu granted bail in 2018 political protest case

He had allegedly assaulted government officials at the state secretariat Mantralaya in March 2018, following which a case was registered against him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 08:55 AM IST
Maharashtra minister Bacchu Kadu | ANI

A special court for cases against MLAs and MPs on Wednesday granted interim bail to independent MLA and former Maharashtra minister Bachchu Kadu in a case where he is accused of assaulting government officials.

The alleged incident had taken place at the state secretariat Mantralaya in March 2018, following which a case was registered against him.

A magistrate's court had issued a warrant against the Achlapur MLA for not appearing despite several summonses and also had remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

He was arrested by the Mumbai Police after his bail application was rejected by the Girgaon court. The court had issued a non-bailable warrant against him after rejecting his bail plea.

