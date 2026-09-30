Maharashtra Minister Babasaheb Patil Directs Fast-Track Verification Of 37,455 Pending Beed Farmer Loan Waiver Cases |

Mumbai: Minister for Cooperatives Babasaheb Patil has instructed concerned departments to work in coordination, verify all pending cases, and expedite action to ensure no eligible farmer in Beed district is deprived of loan waiver benefits.

Review Meeting Focuses On Loan Waiver Schemes

The directives were issued during a review meeting chaired by Cooperatives Minister Babasaheb Patil at the Mantralaya, focused on resolving various implementation issues surrounding crop loan waiver schemes in Beed district. MLA Vijaysinh Pandit, MLA Prakash Solanke, Cooperatives Commissioner Deepak Taware, Additional Registrar Nagnath Yegalewad (via videoconference), Joint Secretary Santosh Patil, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

A detailed review of the implementation of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana-2017, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana-2019, and Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana-2026 was conducted during the session.

37,455 Pending Cases Of Beed Bank Members To Be Verified

Under the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Shetkari Sanman Yojana-2017, instructions were given to thoroughly verify the pending loan waiver cases of 37,455 farmer members of the Beed District Central Cooperative Bank. Eligible cases will be determined based on online applications, bank records, green lists, application numbers, and allotment IDs.

Additionally, data for 7,864 accounts in Beed district has been provided from the state level for verification. Action will be taken to cross-check available historical entries and online data against bank records to disburse loan waivers to eligible farmers.

Along with prioritizing eligible beneficiaries on the green list, an objective verification of eligible cases not listed on the green list will also be conducted using available records and evidence. Minister Babasaheb Patil directed the appointment of an official committee to carry out the necessary procedures to ensure eligible farmers receive their due benefits promptly.

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