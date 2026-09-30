Bhiwandi Rajiv Gandhi Flyover Height Barrier Collapses On Road, Sparks Safety Concerns After Thane Incident |

Bhiwandi: A major accident was narrowly averted in Bhiwandi on Wednesday when an iron height barrier installed on the Rajiv Gandhi Flyover suddenly collapsed onto the road. The incident occurred on the stretch connecting Dhamankar Naka towards Kalyan Naka. Fortunately no vehicle or pedestrian was beneath the structure when it fell.

Collapse Raises Fresh Questions Over Maintenance

The incident comes days after a similar height barrier collapse on a road in Majiwada, Thane, raising fresh concerns over the safety and maintenance of such structures on busy roads.

Height barriers have been installed at both ends of the Rajiv Gandhi Flyover to restrict the entry of heavy and over-height vehicles. According to local residents, the barriers have been damaged several times in the past after being hit by vehicles carrying loads beyond the permissible height. Despite repeated incidents, questions are being raised over whether adequate measures have been taken to ensure the structural stability and safety of the barriers.

Traffic Movement Affected After Structure Falls

The sudden collapse of the entire iron structure affected traffic movement on the flyover for some time. With the barrier lying across the road, motorists faced inconvenience and traffic movement slowed, resulting in a brief traffic jam. The structure was subsequently removed from the carriageway to restore normal traffic movement.

Residents said the flyover witnesses heavy vehicular movement throughout the day. Had a two-wheeler, car or pedestrian been passing beneath the barrier at the time of the collapse, the incident could have resulted in serious injuries or even a fatal accident.

The incident has prompted citizens to demand an immediate technical inspection of all height barriers installed on the flyover. They have also sought structural strengthening of the existing barriers and installation of safer, more durable designs wherever necessary.

Residents further demanded that the concerned civic authorities conduct regular inspections of the barriers and their supporting structures. They said preventive maintenance should be prioritised instead of waiting for another accident to expose weaknesses in the existing safety arrangements.

The collapse has once again highlighted the need for regular structural checks of roadside safety installations, particularly on busy flyovers where any failure can pose a direct risk to motorists and pedestrians.

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