Eastern Express Highway Road Rage: Motorcyclist Attacks Auto Driver With Cement Block After Honking Dispute In Traffic | AI

Mumbai: A road rage incident on the Eastern Express Highway turned violent when an unidentified motorcyclist brutally assaulted a 43-year-old auto-rickshaw driver and hit him on the head with a cement block after being asked to stop repeatedly honking in heavy traffic.

Incident Took Place Near Anand Nagar Toll Plaza

The victim, identified as Manojkumar Kanhaiyalal Yadav, a resident of Devidham Nagar, Digha, Navi Mumbai, sustained serious head injuries and is currently recovering.

According to the police, the incident took place on September 28 at around 8:00 pm. Yadav picked up a passenger, Janmesh Pansare, from Mulund West to Thane Railway Station. As they reached the service road near the Anand Nagar toll plaza on the Eastern Express Highway, Yadav’s auto-rickshaw (MH 04 HZ 9058) came to a halt due to severe traffic congestion.

Rider Allegedly Hits Driver With Cement Block

The rider of a motorcycle (MH 04 MS 5462) behind the rickshaw began continuously and loudly honking. When Yadav politely asked him to stop honking since traffic was completely backed up, the rider flew into a rage.

The motorcyclist picked an argument, dragged Yadav out of his auto-rickshaw, and began beating him up in the middle of the road. In a fit of rage, the assailant picked up a stray cement block lying on the road and struck Yadav on the left side of his head, causing him to collapse with heavy bleeding.

The passenger, Janmesh, intervened to stop the assault. As traffic began to clear, the unidentified biker sped away from the scene.

Janmesh immediately rushed the injured driver to the Thane Civil Hospital for treatment. Following medical care, Yadav approached the Navghar police station and lodged a complaint against the motorcycle rider.

The Navghar police have registered a case against the unknown biker under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act, and a manhunt has been launched using the vehicle's registration number.

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