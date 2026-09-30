Maharashtra Minister Atul Save Directs Officials To Improve Education, Competitive Exam Preparation In VJNT Ashram Schools

Maharashtra minister Atul Save reviewed issues concerning ashram school staff and directed officials to strengthen academic and extracurricular initiatives | File Photo

Mumbai, September 30, 2026: Minister for Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Atul Save has issued strict directives to implement effective measures aimed at delivering high-quality education to students across primary, secondary, and higher secondary Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) ashram schools run by the department.

Meeting Reviews Staff Demands

The instructions were given during a meeting chaired by Minister Atul Save at the Mantralaya on Wednesday to review various demands raised by approved headmasters, teachers, and non-teaching staff of government-aided ashram schools in the state.

Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Department Secretary Appasaheb Dhulaj and Director of Other Backward Bahujan Welfare Directorate Sonali Mule were also present at the meeting.

Pending issues concerning teachers were discussed in detail, along with strategic guidance on introducing initiatives to boost academic excellence and holistic development among students.

Focus On Competitive Readiness

To enhance competitive readiness, Minister Save directed officials to roll out specialised training programmes for students in Grades 4 to 7, preparing them for scholarship and Olympiad examinations through regular practice, targeted guidance, and academic exercises.

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Additionally, the Minister emphasised physical development, instructing teachers to ensure students make full and active use of sports equipment supplied to each ashram school by the department.

Alongside academic rigour and sports, he called for regular social and eco-friendly initiatives, such as student-led tree plantation and environmental conservation drives, to foster well-rounded growth across all institutions.

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