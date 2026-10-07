Maharashtra Minister Ashok Uike Directs Special Recruitment Drive To Fill Vacancies In 13 PESA Districts |

Mumbai: Tribal Development Minister Dr Ashok Uike has directed departments to initiate necessary action to fill vacancies in the 13 districts covered under the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act through a special recruitment drive.

Transparent Recruitment Sought

Uike said the recruitment process should be completed strictly as per rules, transparently and within a stipulated timeframe to provide employment opportunities to eligible Scheduled Tribe candidates.

A review meeting was held at Mantralaya in the presence of Uike and chaired by Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal. MLA Raju Todsam, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting.

ST Quota Posts Reviewed

The meeting reviewed vacant posts, recruitment against Scheduled Tribe quotas, availability of posts, various rosters, reservation points, service entry rules and issues delaying the recruitment process. The Chief Secretary directed officials to compile updated information on vacancies and submit district-wise details.

Officials were also instructed to urgently review the status of available posts, reservation and pending issues. Departments were asked to resolve administrative difficulties through coordination. The meeting also discussed issues arising at some places due to the criterion of recruiting candidates from the “local Scheduled Tribe” category.

The concerned departments will formulate clear guidelines after considering government directions, legal and constitutional provisions and court judgments. Agrawal also directed officials to collect necessary information and submit a proposal to clarify the service status of employees appointed before and after implementation of the PESA Act, as well as those posted in PESA areas through government or district-level transfers.

The meeting also reviewed the status of teacher recruitment in PESA areas. Officials were directed to assess applications received through the Pavitra portal, the availability of eligible candidates and district-wise requirements, and take steps to provide additional manpower to districts facing a shortage of teachers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/