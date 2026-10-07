4 Booked For Allegedly Misappropriating ₹1.18 Crore, 45-50 Tolas Gold Of Elderly Chembur Woman | AI

Mumbai: The Chembur police have registered an FIR against four persons for allegedly befriending an elderly woman, facilitating the sale of her bungalow in Chembur’s Collector Colony and misappropriating the proceeds, along with gold jewellery kept in her bank locker.

Accused Identified

The accused have been identified as Hans Advani, Dilip Advani, Komal Lalwani and Pratima Advani. The case was registered on the complaint of Amit Gopal Kalro, 48, a real estate professional and relative of the deceased woman, Kaushalya Hemantsing Nichani.

According to the FIR, Nichani, who was unmarried and lived alone in bungalow No. 96-A at Collector Colony, died on June 13. She had executed a registered will in favour of Kalro, authorising him to pursue legal proceedings and recover amounts due to her, the complaint states.

Family Allegedly Befriended Woman

The FIR alleges that Dilip Advani and his family, who lived in a bungalow opposite Nichani's residence, gradually developed a close relationship with her and began assisting her with household and banking-related work. Hans Advani allegedly helped Nichani with grocery purchases and bank-related transactions.

Police have alleged that the accused subsequently obtained a power of attorney to operate Nichani's Canara Bank account and locker.

Bungalow Sold For ₹1.96 Crore

According to the complaint, in 2010, Dilip and Hans Advani allegedly facilitated the sale of Nichani's bungalow through estate agent Rajesh Tandon for around Rs1.96 crore. Of this amount, approximately Rs85 lakh was deposited into Nichani's bank account, while the remaining amount was allegedly not handed over to her despite assurances that it would be paid later.

The FIR further alleges that after the sale of the bungalow, Nichani was shifted to Milt Apartments. In 2011, the accused allegedly persuaded her to purchase flats in the proposed Heera Paradine building using funds from her bank account. Two flats, Nos. 101 and 401, were allegedly booked. However, flat No. 401 was allegedly booked in Hans Advani's name, with Rs34 lakh allegedly transferred from Nichani's bank account to Hans Advani's account.

₹34 Lakh Allegedly Transferred

When Nichani questioned the transaction, she was allegedly told that the builder could not allot two flats in the name of a single person, according to the FIR.

The complaint also alleges that Nichani had kept around 45 to 50 tolas of gold jewellery, including inherited ornaments, in a locker at Canara Bank. Hans Advani allegedly used the jewellery until 2022 and subsequently removed the ornaments and surrendered the locker without Nichani's consent, the FIR states.

Bank Transactions Under Scanner

Police have also alleged that in 2008, Hans and Dilip Advani opened and operated a Saraswat Bank account in Nichani's name. The complaint claims that amounts received from another property transaction were deposited into Canara Bank and Saraswat Bank accounts without Nichani's knowledge. This allegedly resulted in an Income Tax notice and the freezing of a fixed deposit of around Rs18 lakh in Canara Bank.

When Kalro allegedly questioned the accused about flat No. 401 and the jewellery from the locker, they allegedly gave evasive replies. Pratima allegedly offered to pay Rs65 lakh and handed over the original documents of flat No. 401 to Kalro, according to the complaint.

The FIR further alleges that Komal Lalwani abused and threatened Nichani after she executed the will in favour of Kalro.

The complainant has alleged that the accused collectively misappropriated approximately Rs1.18 crore and 45 to 50 tolas of gold jewellery belonging to Nichani.

Chembur police have registered an offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and are conducting further investigation.

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