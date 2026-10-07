Fire Breaks Out At Eatery Near Talao Pali; Residents Evacuated, No Injuries Reported |

Thane: Panic gripped the bustling Talao Pali area of Thane West on Tuesday evening after a sudden fire broke out at Priti Sandwich, an eatery located near Chhatrapati Jewellers.

Customers Escape Safely

As the flames erupted, the shop owner, employees, and patrons managed to escape the premises safely, avoiding what could have been a major tragedy.

Prompt action was taken as local emergency services received alerts regarding the incident. The Thane Fire Department swiftly deployed four fire tenders to the location. Firefighting personnel battled the blaze and successfully brought it under control after intensive efforts. As a precautionary measure, residents of the adjacent residential building were also safely evacuated while operations were underway.

Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries have been reported in connection with the incident. While the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, initial assessments by officials point toward a suspected short circuit. The fire department and local civic authorities are conducting a detailed investigation into the mishap.

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