Ismail Yusuf College To Get 320-Bed Women’s Hostel & 150-Foot National Flag; Minister Chandrakant Patil Approves Proposals

Ismail Yusuf College To Get 320-Bed Women’s Hostel & 150-Foot National Flag; Chandrakant Patil Approves Proposals |

Mumbai: A 320-capacity women's hostel and a 150-foot national flag will be constructed at the historic Ismail Yusuf College in Jogeshwari (East), following the efforts of Mumbai North West MP Ravindra Waikar.

Minister Directs Early Action

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil has approved the proposals and directed officials to submit the necessary proposals at the earliest, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Waikar had been pursuing the demand for a women's hostel at the college with the state government since 2020. He had written to the then Deputy Chief Minister, the Higher and Technical Education Minister and senior officials, besides raising the issue through a starred question.

College Has Over 6,000 Students

The college has more than 6,000 students, while a large number of women from across Maharashtra and other parts of the country come to Mumbai for education and employment. Waikar had sought a well-equipped 320-capacity hostel on the college premises to provide safe accommodation to women pursuing higher education.

An initial allocation of Rs 13.50 crore had been approved for the project and the Public Works Department had also prepared a revised estimate. However, the project did not progress subsequently. Patil has now agreed to provide administrative approval and funds for the construction, the statement said.

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Waikar had also proposed the installation of a 150-foot national flag on the college campus under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative. The project is expected to promote awareness and a sense of patriotism among students and citizens.

The flag will be installed after obtaining the required no-objection certificate, with the Public Works Department expected to undertake the work. Waikar has also offered to use his MP fund if funds are not available through the District Planning Committee.

Waikar thanked Patil for approving both proposals and urged that the projects be taken up at the earliest.

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