Maharashtra Minister Ashish Jaiswal Assures Positive Approach To Resolve Long-Pending Issues Of Gosikhurd Project-Affected Families | File Photo

Maharashtra Minister of State for Relief and Rehabilitation Ashish Jaiswal has assured that the state government is committed to addressing the long-pending issues of families affected by the Gosikhurd irrigation project and will take a positive approach towards resolving their legitimate demands.

Meeting contex

Jaiswal made these remarks during a meeting held at Mantralaya to review various concerns and key demands raised by project-affected people from the constituency of Umred MLA Sanjay Meshram. Senior officials from the concerned departments were present at the meeting.

The minister directed officials to ensure that project-affected certificates issued in the names of fathers are transferred to eligible beneficiaries without imposing unnecessary conditions. He also emphasized that people displaced by the project should be given priority in employment opportunities arising from the religious tourism and water tourism activities being developed around the Gosikhurd project area.

Employment priority

Jaiswal further instructed that project-affected families should receive priority consideration while availing benefits under various government welfare schemes. He stressed that rehabilitation and support measures must be implemented in a fair and transparent manner.

The minister also directed Relief and Rehabilitation Department officials to hold regular meetings with local public representatives and resolve issues at the local level wherever possible. Such coordination, he said, would help address grievances more effectively and reduce delays in decision-making.

Reiterating the government's commitment, Jaiswal said the rehabilitation process for Gosikhurd project-affected families would be accelerated and that the government would take a positive and sympathetic view of their genuine demands. He added that all concerned departments have been instructed to work with sensitivity and urgency to ensure timely resolution of pending issues.

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