Maharashtra: MHT-CET to be held on October 9-10 for students affected by heavy rainfall

Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, on Wednesday, announced that the Common Entrance Test (CET) for students affected by the rain will be held on October 9 and October 10. “No student will be deprived of the opportunity. They should not worry,” said Samant.

The decision was taken after the heavy rainfall disrupted transportation in many parts of the state. “The state has been receiving torrential rains for the past two days. As a result, rivers in Marathwada, Vidarbha and Konkan have been flooded. Villages have been cut off. Some students were not able to appear for CET. Therefore, the revised dates have been announced,” explained Samant.

Samant’s decision came hours after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation and damage caused to movable and immovable properties. He assured that students, who could not appear for the examination, would be given another chance to do so.

Teacher Eligibility Test

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Examination Council has changed the date of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to October 30 from October 31. The public health department’s examinations for Group C and Group D are slated on October 31. A lot of candidates have registered for both the examinations.

Nearly, 3.30 lakh candidates from across the state have registered for TET. The decision was taken in a meeting held between the education department and Maharashtra State Examination Council Commissioner Tukaram Supe.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 08:17 AM IST