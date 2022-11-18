Maharashtra: Member of National Commission for ST visits Palghar; reviews tribal welfare schemes | Representative pic

Palghar: Ananta Nayak, Hon'ble Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribe visited Palghar and took a review of schemes related to tribal welfare.

Ananta Nayak is on an official visit to tribal districts in Maharashtra. He came to Nandurbar after he finished his visit from Indore. Later he visited Nasik and held a meeting with the commissioner of the tribal development department. He arrived at Palghar on 18th November.

During his visit to Palghar, he met with NGOs and tribal leaders of the district. He also held a review meeting with the district administration at Palghar District Headquarters. Nayak then proceeded to Mumbai and is scheduled to meet employees and the Chairman and MD of BPCL.