Maharashtra Medical Council Election 2026: Doctors’ Panel Alleges Deletion Of 72,000 Names From Electoral Roll

Healing Hands Unity Panel raises concerns over alleged irregularities and deletion of doctors’ names from the electoral roll ahead of the Maharashtra Medical Council Election 2026 | File Photo

Mumbai, March 13: The Healing Hands Unity Panel (HHUP) has raised serious concerns over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) Election 2026, claiming that the democratic process is being compromised.

The panel alleged that nearly 72,000 names of Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs) have been deleted from the electoral roll without any legal provision, raising serious questions about transparency and fairness in the election process.

Panel alleges deletion of doctors from electoral roll

Dr. Tushar Jagtap, convenor of HHUP, stated that all registered medical practitioners across the state vote in the election to elect members of the Maharashtra Medical Council.

“Around two lakh MBBS doctors are registered with MMC. However, nearly 72,000 names have reportedly been removed from the electoral roll on the grounds that they have not renewed their registration,” he said.

He added that there is no provision under the law to delete names on this basis. As per the existing rules, RMPs are required to renew their registration every five years, but non-renewal does not permit removal from the electoral roll, he claimed.

Concerns over transparency in election process

The panel also alleged that the electoral roll has not been made available at the MMC office for inspection or for submission of objections and suggestions, which is considered a fundamental requirement of a transparent electoral process.

According to Dr. Jagtap, during a hearing before the Joint Secretary of the Medical Education Department, the MMC Registrar reportedly admitted that there is no provision under the MMC Act to remove names of RMPs from the electoral roll solely due to non-renewal of registration.

However, the decision of the Joint Secretary after the hearing has not yet been communicated.

Candidates say nomination timeline impractical

The panel further stated that the electoral roll has still not been finalised, leaving candidates unaware of the total number of eligible voters, making it difficult to plan election campaigns.

Additionally, only six working days have been provided for the collection and submission of nomination forms. Doctors from Vidarbha, Marathwada, North Maharashtra, Western Maharashtra and Konkan would have to travel to Mumbai twice within this short period, which the panel described as highly impractical.

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Panel demands compliance with Supreme Court directions

In view of these issues, the Healing Hands Unity Panel has demanded that authorities strictly follow the directions of the Supreme Court in letter and spirit.

The Free Press Journal contacted MMC Registrar Dr. Rakesh Waghmare for his response. However, he did not respond to calls or messages.

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