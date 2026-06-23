Maharashtra May Extend Monsoon Fishing Ban To 76 Days As Government Considers Fishermen's Demand

Fishermen's organisations have urged the Maharashtra government to extend the annual monsoon fishing ban until August 15 | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 24: A long-standing demand by Maharashtra's traditional fishing community to extend the annual monsoon fishing ban from 61 days to 76 days appears to be moving closer to fruition, with fishermen's organisations claiming that the state government has indicated a positive stance on the proposal.

The demand, which has been raised by traditional fishermen for more than two decades, seeks to extend the ban period from the current end date of July 31 to August 15.

Maharashtra Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane had recently sought feedback from fishermen's district committees across the state's seven coastal districts. According to fishing community representatives, all districts except Raigad have supported the proposal to extend the ban until August 15.

Government Reviewing Proposal

Devendra Damodar Tandel, President of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti (All Maharashtra Fishermen's Action Committee), said the necessary administrative procedures had been completed and that the proposal had been forwarded to the state's Law Department for final approval.

A delegation from the committee met Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane on June 22, during which the minister reportedly indicated that the government was actively considering extending the ban period by an additional fortnight. Vinod Patil, the committee's Palghar district president, said the government had initiated positive steps towards implementing the proposal.

Conservation And Safety Concerns

The committee argued that a longer ban period would significantly aid marine conservation efforts by protecting fish stocks, safeguarding juvenile fish and creating favourable conditions for breeding during the monsoon season.

It also contended that the extension was necessary to enhance the safety of fishermen in light of increasing cyclones, unseasonal storms and adverse weather conditions along the coast.

Letters supporting the proposal from Palghar MLA Rajendra Gavit, Boisar MLA Vilas Tare and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi President Hitendra Thakur were also submitted to the minister.

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Demand For Action Against Illegal Fishing

The delegation additionally urged the government to take stringent action against illegal fishing during the monsoon ban period. Among the measures proposed were cancellation of licences of vessels engaged in fishing during the ban, action against traders purchasing illegally caught fish, penalties for transporting such catches, and criminal proceedings in cases where illegal fishing activities result in accidents or fatalities.

The delegation included Devendra Tandel, Vinod Patil, BJP Palghar District Fishermen's Cell members Rajiv Chaudhary and Dheeraj Tamore.

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